BRO134
IND126
CHA124
WAS108
CLE133
MIL115
HOU114
ATL130
MEM
BOS1:00
NYK
TOR1:00
ORL
MIA1:00
PHI
DET1:00
MIN
CHI2:30
DAL
SAS3:30
DEN
LAL3:30
LAC
OKC3:30
NOR
GSW3:30
PHO
SAC3:30
POR
UTH3:30
Programme du soir | Clap de fin sur la saison régulière

Publié le 10 avril 2022 à 21:30

NBA – Quatre matchs en « prime time » européen, avec un multiplex à 21h30 (beIN Sports 3) pour suivre quatre matchs décisifs pour le classement du « play-in » à l’Est : Brooklyn – Indiana, Charlotte – Washington, Cleveland – Milwaukee et Houston – Atlanta.

Dans la nuit, les 11 matchs restants serviront à déterminer les derniers enjeux de la campagne.

01h00 : Memphis – Boston
01h00 : New York – Toronto
01h00 : Orlando – Miami
01h00 : Philadelphie – Detroit
02h30 : Minnesota – Chicago
03h30 : Dallas – San Antonio
03h30 : Denver – LA Lakers
03h30 : LA Clippers – Oklahoma City
03h30 : New Orleans – Golden State
03h30 : Phoenix – Sacramento
03h30 : Portland – Utah

Par Dimitri Kucharczyk
