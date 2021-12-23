NBA
Ce soir
NBA
Ce soir
IND
HOU1:00
ORL
NOR1:00
PHI
ATL1:00
MIA
DET1:30
NYK
WAS1:30
DAL
MIL2:30
DEN
CHA3:00
PHO
OKC3:00
UTH
MIN3:00
GSW
MEM4:00
POR0
BRO0
LAL
SAS4:30
Pariez en ligne avec Unibet
  • IND1.17HOU4.1Pariez
  • ORL2.9NEW1.39Pariez
  • 100€ offertsLa suite →

Programme du soir | C’est Noël avant l’heure en NBA

Publié le 23 décembre 2021 à 22:00 Twitter Facebook

NBA – La ligue faisant relâche pour le réveillon du 24 décembre, le programme de cette veille de Noël est chargé.

Même si le match entre Portland et Brooklyn est reporté, il y a tout de même 11 matchs au programme de la nuit.

Sur beIN Sports, on retrouvera d’abord les Mavericks (toujours privés de Luka Doncic) face aux Bucks (toujours privés de Giannis Antetokounmpo) puis les Warriors de Stephen Curry face aux Grizzlies de Ja Morant.

Pour le reste, le programme complet est le suivant :

01h00 | Indiana – Houston
01h00 | Orlando – New Orleans
01h00 | Philadelphie – Atlanta
01h30 | Miami – Detroit
01h30 | New York – Washington
02h30 | Dallas – Milwaukee
03h00 | Denver – Charlotte
03h00 | Phoenix – Oklahoma City
03h00 | Utah – Minnesota
04h00 | Golden State – Memphis
04h30 | LA Lakers – San Antonio

Pariez en ligne sur la NBA avec :
24-Déc à 1:00 Indiana Pacers 1.17 pariez 4.1 Houston Rockets
24-Déc à 1:00 Orlando Magic 2.9 pariez 1.39 New Orleans Pelicans
24-Déc à 1:00 Philadelphia 76ers 1.13 pariez 5.15 Atlanta Hawks
24-Déc à 1:30 Miami Heat 1.1 pariez 6 Detroit Pistons
24-Déc à 2:30 Dallas Mavericks 2.22 pariez 1.6 Milwaukee Bucks
24-Déc à 3:00 Denver Nuggets 1.6 pariez 2.24 Charlotte Hornets
24-Déc à 3:00 Phoenix Suns 1.06 pariez 8.3 Oklahoma City Thunder
24-Déc à 3:00 Utah Jazz 1.08 pariez 7.3 Minnesota Timberwolves
24-Déc à 4:00 Golden State Warriors 1.42 pariez 2.8 Memphis Grizzlies
24-Déc à 4:30 Los Angeles Lakers 1.78 pariez 2.02 San Antonio Spurs
25-Déc à 18:00 New York Knicks 1.75 pariez 1.93 Atlanta Hawks
25-Déc à 20:30 Milwaukee Bucks 1.31 pariez 3.05 Boston Celtics
26-Déc à 2:00 Los Angeles Lakers 1.81 pariez 1.86 Brooklyn Nets
26-Déc à 4:30 Utah Jazz 1.41 pariez 2.55 Dallas Mavericks
Lecteurs de Basket USA, 100€ offerts !
Par la rédaction
Tags →
A lire aussi
Le fil info en direct
Commentaires
Forum (et HS)  |   +  |   Règles et contenus illicites  |  
Afficher les commentaires

Toute l’info NBA en continu

Afficher les actus NBA suivantes

Les + partagés en NBA

Afficher la suite des + partagés