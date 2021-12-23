Programme du soir | C’est Noël avant l’heure en NBA

Même si le match entre Portland et Brooklyn est reporté, il y a tout de même 11 matchs au programme de la nuit.
Sur beIN Sports, on retrouvera d’abord les Mavericks (toujours privés de Luka Doncic) face aux Bucks (toujours privés de Giannis Antetokounmpo) puis les Warriors de Stephen Curry face aux Grizzlies de Ja Morant.
Pour le reste, le programme complet est le suivant :
01h00 | Indiana – Houston
01h00 | Orlando – New Orleans
01h00 | Philadelphie – Atlanta
01h30 | Miami – Detroit
01h30 | New York – Washington
02h30 | Dallas – Milwaukee
03h00 | Denver – Charlotte
03h00 | Phoenix – Oklahoma City
03h00 | Utah – Minnesota
04h00 | Golden State – Memphis
04h30 | LA Lakers – San Antonio
|24-Déc à 1:00
|Indiana Pacers
|1.17
|pariez
|4.1
|Houston Rockets
|24-Déc à 1:00
|Orlando Magic
|2.9
|pariez
|1.39
|New Orleans Pelicans
|24-Déc à 1:00
|Philadelphia 76ers
|1.13
|pariez
|5.15
|Atlanta Hawks
|24-Déc à 1:30
|Miami Heat
|1.1
|pariez
|6
|Detroit Pistons
|24-Déc à 2:30
|Dallas Mavericks
|2.22
|pariez
|1.6
|Milwaukee Bucks
|24-Déc à 3:00
|Denver Nuggets
|1.6
|pariez
|2.24
|Charlotte Hornets
|24-Déc à 3:00
|Phoenix Suns
|1.06
|pariez
|8.3
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|24-Déc à 3:00
|Utah Jazz
|1.08
|pariez
|7.3
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|24-Déc à 4:00
|Golden State Warriors
|1.42
|pariez
|2.8
|Memphis Grizzlies
|24-Déc à 4:30
|Los Angeles Lakers
|1.78
|pariez
|2.02
|San Antonio Spurs
|25-Déc à 18:00
|New York Knicks
|1.75
|pariez
|1.93
|Atlanta Hawks
|25-Déc à 20:30
|Milwaukee Bucks
|1.31
|pariez
|3.05
|Boston Celtics
|26-Déc à 2:00
|Los Angeles Lakers
|1.81
|pariez
|1.86
|Brooklyn Nets
|26-Déc à 4:30
|Utah Jazz
|1.41
|pariez
|2.55
|Dallas Mavericks