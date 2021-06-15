Une lueur d’espoir pour James Harden ?

Alors qu’il était annoncé « absent » pour le Game 5 de ce soir face aux Bucks, suite à sa nouvelle blessure aux ischio-jambiers, James Harden est désormais listé comme « douteux ».

En fait, avec la blessure de Kyrie Irving à la cheville, « The Beard » est déterminé à disputer cette rencontre décisive dans la demi-finale de conférence face à Milwaukee. Il va donc se tester lors du shootaround et sans doute avant la rencontre, afin d’accompagner Kevin Durant dans la bataille face à Giannis Antetokounmpo et compagnie.

Steve Nash avait pourtant expliqué ne pas vouloir précipiter le retour du MVP 2018, malgré la blessure de Kyrie Irving. En espérant que James Harden ne prenne pas de risque inconsidéré afin de revenir trop vite…