Une lueur d’espoir pour James Harden ?

NBA – Steve Nash ne voulait pas précipiter son retour, malgré la blessure de Kyrie Irving, mais James Harden semble bien déterminé à tout tenter pour disputer le Game 5 face aux Bucks, ce soir.

Alors qu’il était annoncé « absent » pour le Game 5 de ce soir face aux Bucks, suite à sa nouvelle blessure aux ischio-jambiers, James Harden est désormais listé comme « douteux ».

En fait, avec la blessure de Kyrie Irving à la cheville, « The Beard » est déterminé à disputer cette rencontre décisive dans la demi-finale de conférence face à Milwaukee. Il va donc se tester lors du shootaround et sans doute avant la rencontre, afin d’accompagner Kevin Durant dans la bataille face à Giannis Antetokounmpo et compagnie.

Steve Nash avait pourtant expliqué ne pas vouloir précipiter le retour du MVP 2018, malgré la blessure de Kyrie Irving. En espérant que James Harden ne prenne pas de risque inconsidéré afin de revenir trop vite…

James Harden Pourcentage Rebonds
Saison Equipe MJ Min Tirs 3pts LF Off Def Tot Pd Fte Int Bp Ct Pts
2009-10 OKC 76 23 40.3 37.5 80.8 0.6 2.6 3.2 1.8 2.6 1.1 1.4 0.3 9.9
2010-11 OKC 82 27 43.6 34.9 84.3 0.5 2.6 3.1 2.2 2.5 1.1 1.3 0.3 12.2
2011-12 OKC 62 31 49.1 39.0 84.6 0.5 3.6 4.1 3.7 2.4 1.0 2.2 0.2 16.8
2012-13 HOU 78 38 43.8 36.8 85.1 0.8 4.1 4.9 5.8 2.3 1.8 3.8 0.5 25.9
2013-14 HOU 73 38 45.6 36.6 86.6 0.8 3.9 4.7 6.1 2.4 1.6 3.6 0.4 25.4
2014-15 HOU 81 37 44.0 37.5 86.8 0.9 4.7 5.7 7.0 2.6 1.9 4.0 0.7 27.4
2015-16 HOU 82 38 43.9 35.9 86.0 0.8 5.3 6.1 7.5 2.8 1.7 4.6 0.6 29.0
2016-17 HOU 81 36 44.0 34.7 84.7 1.2 7.0 8.1 11.2 2.7 1.5 5.7 0.5 29.1
2017-18 HOU 72 35 44.9 36.7 85.8 0.6 4.8 5.4 8.8 2.4 1.8 4.4 0.7 30.4
2018-19 HOU 78 37 44.2 36.8 87.9 0.9 5.8 6.6 7.5 3.1 2.0 5.0 0.7 36.1
2019-20 HOU 68 37 44.4 35.5 86.5 1.0 5.5 6.6 7.5 3.3 1.8 4.5 0.9 34.3
2020-21 * All Teams 44 37 46.6 36.2 86.1 0.8 7.1 7.9 10.8 2.3 1.2 4.0 0.8 24.6
2020-21 * BRK 36 37 47.1 36.6 85.6 0.8 7.7 8.5 10.9 2.4 1.3 4.0 0.8 24.6
2020-21 * HOU 8 36 44.4 34.7 88.3 0.6 4.5 5.1 10.4 1.8 0.9 4.3 0.8 24.8
Total   877 34 44.4 36.3 85.8 0.8 4.7 5.5 6.5 2.6 1.6 3.7 0.5 25.1
Par Dimitri Kucharczyk
